A Russian daytime drone strike hit a building next to Caritas-Spes Ukraine's humanitarian support centre in Odesa on October 10, shattering the centre’s front windows. No visitors or staff were injured, though a psychological session with veterans had ended there just seven minutes earlier,

Caritas-Spes Odesa thanked those who offered support, which it said was felt “from the very first moments after the tragedy”. “You came to us offering to help and expressing your sympathy. We truly appreciate it,” it said.