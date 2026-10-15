The Pontiff’s recovery continues to be normal and as anticipated, his doctors stated today.

On Thursday morning, Pope Leo renewed his “routine” checkups following surgery on Tuesday to remove cancerous tissue from his lung. The checkups led to “normal results,” according to a statement issued by the Vatican and signed by his two lead doctors: Dr. Luigi Carbone and Prof. Stefano Margaritora.

He also underwent another chest X-ray which “revealed good recovery of the operated lung” and performed his own daily activities without assistance.