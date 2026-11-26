I did not like Thanksgiving very much growing up. As an adult, it's still not my favourite day of the year.

Unlike my esteemed colleague Andrew Cusack, I simply don't agree that Thanksgiving is America's greatest holiday – but it could be.

With a few tweaks.

First, the timing: dreadful.

I don't give much credit to America's neighbours to the north, but they got one thing very right: the timing of their Thanksgiving. Celebrated on the second Monday in October, the same day as the federal holiday of Columbus Day in the United States, it is head and shoulders above ours in the calendar.