I’m occasionally struck, as a Catholic journalist, by feelings of alienation which have to be familiar to any soul not presently “set on fire with the love of Jesus” when they attend a particularly enthusiastic Evangelical Christian gathering at the invitation of another. One can find an almost ubiquitous atmosphere of appraisal. Faces are glazed over with a stone façade of motionless positivity and engraved with a frighteningly blank, apparently artificial joy. You struggle to relate to the attitude of the crowd around you. You can even, at times, be hit with an impression that they’re not living on planet Earth.
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The Catholic world has a sycophancy problem
Excessive deference to Church authority can weaken scrutiny, candour and the willingness of the Catholic press to ask difficult questions
Thomas Colsy
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