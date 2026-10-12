President Donald Trump honoured Christopher Columbus as a hero of the Christian faith in his annual proclamation for Columbus Day.

After a two-month voyage across the Atlantic Ocean, Columbus arrived in what is now the Bahamas and “opened a new chapter in the history of exploration”, Trump said in the statement, which was released on October 7 ahead of the holiday’s observance on October 12.

Columbus and his crew “unleashed a bold new age of discovery that expanded the horizons of knowledge, carried the splendours of the Western world across an ocean, and set in motion the forces that would culminate in the miracle of July 4, 1776”, he said.