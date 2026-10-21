A Ukrainian Catholic priest has reportedly been forcibly conscripted into the military and could be sent to the front lines, according to multiple news reports over the weekend.

Fr Andrii Stebivka, a priest of the Greek Catholic Eparchy of Mukachevo, was detained by recruitment officers at a checkpoint in northwestern Ukraine on October 12, according to his parents, Bohdan and Natalia Stebivka.

Fr Stebivka, who was ordained two years ago, was reportedly returning from a retreat when he was stopped.