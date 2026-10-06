Archbishop Eamon Martin of Armagh has said that the human person “cannot be reduced to data” during his opening address at the Living Magnifica Humanitas conference in Maynooth on September 30. The conference hosted a number of religious, political and professional contributors, including Niamh Smyth TD, Minister for AI and Emma Redmond, Head of OpenAI Ireland.

Archbishop Martin, Primate of All Ireland, stated that the conference had gathered a “range of voices” as an opportunity to provide a space to “respond to the opportunities and challenges of AI for today and tomorrow”.