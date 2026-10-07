Cardinal Raymond Burke has firmly defended the Church’s long teaching of Mary as Co-Redemptrix.

Speaking at a high-profile Mariology conference in Rome today, Burke gave the keynote speech launching the two-day affair. “The Blessed Virgin Mary, Mother of God, participated in a wholly unique way in the Mystery of faith, in the Mystery of the redemptive Incarnation, and is rightly called Co-Redemptrix,” he said.

The conference “De Maria numquam satis” is not simply examining Marian co-redemption but includes a wide range of Marian theological points as found in the Church’s teaching, scripture and liturgy. (A full Catholic Herald interview with the organisers can be found here)