Cardinal Gerhard Müller has described the Trump administration’s plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Hasan as an act of “pure barbarism” which sets a “frightening example for the world”.

The Vatican’s former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has added his voice to the widespread condemnation of the upcoming execution of Hasan, which President Trump intends to livestream.

“This is an act of pure barbarism,” Müller told Corriere della Sera. The planned live-streamed execution is “not only against the doctrine of the Catholic Church but against every law of modern humanism,” he added. “I pray and hope they have second thoughts in the White House. They harm not only that terrorist but themselves, setting a frightening example for the world.”