The former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith has defended Mary’s title of Co-Redemptrix, saying that it is “neither a misleading attribution nor an enthusiastic exaggeration, but a truth objectively contained in revelation.”

Closing the two-day Mariological conference “De Maria numquam satis” held next to the Vatican, Cardinal Müller delivered a clear but firm defence of Catholic teaching regarding an authentic understanding of Marian co-redemption.

Müller, the former prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith from 2012 to 2017, argued first against a Protestant view of man’s cooperation in the role of salvation. Drawing on the many themes outlined in the New Testament, Müller stated that “God does not exclude us from the work of redemption, but includes us, allowing us to participate in and cooperate with the work of redemption and the perfection of humanity in the communion of the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit.”