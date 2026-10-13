On October 10, Leo XIV appointed Bishop Aurelio García Macías as the new secretary of the Dicastery for Divine Worship. His promotion came following the move of former secretary Archbishop Viola to the role of Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica.

Ordained in 1992 for the Archdiocese of Valladolid, Macías joined the Dicastery for Divine Worship (DDW) in 2015. He was called to the DDW by Cardinal Robert Sarah and was promoted swiftly by Pope Francis. Macías became a head of office in 2016 and under-secretary in May 2021.