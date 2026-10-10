Pope Leo has appointed a new Archpriest of St. Peter’s Basilica, naming Archbishop Vittorio Viola to the role and thus removing him from his post at the Dicastery for Divine Worship.

Just one week after removing Cardinal Mauro Gambetti OFM as Archpriest of the Vatican, Leo XIV named the cardinal's successor. Another Franciscan will now assume the key role with Archbishop Vittorio Viola OFM becoming the Basilica’s Archpriest, as well as Vicar General of the Pope for the Vatican City and President of the Fabric of St. Peter.