The president of the Australian Catholic Bishops’ Conference told the Catholic Herald today that the current “challenge” for the Church is staying true to her teaching whilst also bringing people to reach those same ideals.

For the past number of years, numerous prelates have employed the same phraseology regarding Church teaching and evangelisation, mentioning the importance of accompanying people and meeting them where they are in life. Critics have warned that in practice this often amounts to a practical abandonment of Catholic teaching on various points, most often regarding life and sexuality.