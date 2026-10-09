Cardinal Chito Tagle has been appointed as the new Dean of the College of Cardinals, after being elected by his fellow cardinal-bishops and confirmed by Pope Leo.

The 69-year-old Tagle now takes over the role of Dean from Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who had held the position since January 2020. Re had a long career coordinating the College of Cardinals, serving as vice-dean for three years, then a five-year term as Dean before being reappointed to begin a second five-year term in January last year.