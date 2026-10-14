Some strands of left-wing activist culture combine an unwavering confidence in their own righteousness with a suspicion of moral standards that claim to bind everyone. There is a readiness to upend other people’s lives in the name of justice, but often less willingness to examine what justice actually requires. Modern media encourages this feverish swiftness to judgement and discourages sober moral examination. Indeed, the very idea that reason can discover moral truths binding on everyone is often met with suspicion. Yet sweeping moral condemnations continue unabated: we are becoming a generation of dogmatic relativists.
9:00 PM
In an age of ill-founded certainty, Catholics need Plato
Plato’s ‘Euthyphro’ shows why moral certainty is not enough without reasoned inquiry into what is truly good, and why recovering that habit of thought can help Catholics evangelise a de-Christianised society
David Hahn
Already a subscriber? Sign in
5freearticles every month
Continue reading with a free account. No card needed.
- Five free articles every thirty days, on any device you sign in on
- The Catholic Herald newsletter, every morning
- Subscribe whenever you like for everything: every article and the magazine
subscribe to the catholic herald today
Our best content is exclusively available to our subscribers. Subscribe today and gain instant access to expert analysis, in-depth articles, and thought-provoking insights—anytime, anywhere. Don’t miss out on the conversations that matter most.Subscribe