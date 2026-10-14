Some strands of left-wing activist culture combine an unwavering confidence in their own righteousness with a suspicion of moral standards that claim to bind everyone. There is a readiness to upend other people’s lives in the name of justice, but often less willingness to examine what justice actually requires. Modern media encourages this feverish swiftness to judgement and discourages sober moral examination. Indeed, the very idea that reason can discover moral truths binding on everyone is often met with suspicion. Yet sweeping moral condemnations continue unabated: we are becoming a generation of dogmatic relativists.