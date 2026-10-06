On the eve of the high-profile Amoris Laetitia conference, the Pope has penned the foreword to a new edition of YouCat praising and encouraging young people to pursue marriage, giving some insights into the conference.

The youth-oriented catechism YouCat, first published in 2011 by Cardinal Christoph Schönborn, has now received an updated version aimed at those pursuing marriage. Written by an assorted group of married couples, theologians and priests, the text has been given a foreword by Leo XIV and also contains an epilogue from Pope Francis.