Last month, priests across Virginia’s Arlington Diocese devoted their homilies to reading a letter from Bishop Michael Francis Burbidge. The letter reminded Catholics of their obligation to vote according to Catholic teachings in the upcoming November elections.

It specifically focused on the ballot initiatives concerning abortion and marriage – reminding Catholics that they have a moral obligation to vote against these measures that undermine the sanctity of both marriage and life.

As a longtime parishioner in the Arlington Diocese, I was proud that my Catholic parochial vicar had the courage to speak on these issues. Unfortunately, however, his well-intentioned homily risked confusing Catholics’ well-formed consciences and could persuade some Catholics to vote for political candidates who are hostile to Catholic beliefs, freedoms and worship.