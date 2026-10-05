Pope Francis’ personal diary is set to be published by the Vatican next month, in a volume curated by his longtime friend and ghostwriter Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández.

Scheduled to appear on bookshelves on November 24th, the “Personal Diary of Pope Francis” presents the late pope’s own writings spanning a period of 32 years.

It is curated by Cardinal Fernández and contains private notes that Francis made between December 20, 1992, and August 18, 2024. Fernández’s own comments on the notes are found alongside the original diary entries.