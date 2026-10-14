October 14 marked the first day of recovery for Pope Leo in the Gemelli Hospital on the north side of Rome, following the October 13 surgery to remove a nodule from his lung – a growth which was revealed to be lung cancer.

After having delivered the original shock diagnosis on Tuesday night, informing the world that the Pope had lung cancer, the subsequent Vatican updates on Leo’s health have been somewhat thin so far.

After noting in the morning that Leo had spent a quiet night, the Holy See Press Office published details of the Pope’s recovery in the early afternoon.