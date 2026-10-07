Opening the conference marking ten years of Amoris Laetitia, Leo XIV urged the assembled prelates to examine a series of questions regarding married and family life in current society, emphasising “fragility” of human life and how the Church must respond to this.

The heads of episcopal conferences and Eastern Churches gathered in the Paul VI Audience Hall on Wednesday afternoon, as Pope Leo delivered the formal opening address of the week long conference, marking ten years of the apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.