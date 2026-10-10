The title of Mary as ‘Co-Redemptrix’ returned to the Vatican this week, whilst the Amoris Laetitia conference kicked off and news arrived of the upcoming publication of what is described as Pope Francis’s diaries.

Some weeks pass by without note, yet others produce feverish activity, especially so in October. The favoured month for conferences and synods, this October proved no different for either Leo or the Vatican in general. As Catholic Herald readers will have already learned, the cardinal archpriest of St Peter’s Basilica was removed from his post last week, just as the Dispatch went live online. Cardinal Gambetti will now head to the Archdiocese of Chieti-Vasto, closing his much troubled tenure at the Vatican, with Archbishop Vittorio Viola named as his replacement as this week's Dispatch went live. More on that can be read here.